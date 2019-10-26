Troops raid hideouts for kidnappers, insurgents

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops have successfully raided several hideouts of criminal insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements nationwide, the army says.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu in a statement said one of such operations involved troops of 342 Artillery Regiment.

He said the troops while acting on credible intelligence raided a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ihie Community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

He said two suspects, Umah Kingsley and Chukwu Happiness, were arrested adding that items recovered during the operation include two empty magazines and a locally fabricated gun.

He also said following the alleged murder of one Alhaji Tanko of Janda Village in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State by unknown assailants, troops of 1 Division Garrison deployed within the area swiftly moved into the suspected crime location and arrested two suspects, Danladi Bisallah and Manesar Danladi with a locally fabricated rifle and 12 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

He also said, “in two separate night operations conducted by same troops at Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State respectively, five bandits terrorizing the areas were neutralized while three locally-made guns were recovered from them.”

He said the troops also rescued a twelve years old boy, Rabe Abubakar, who was kidnapped on 21st October 2019 by some bandits at Ruwan Sanyi Village close to Liberia Forest in Kubau LGA of Kaduna State.

He said in the course of rescuing Rabe Abubakar, one bandit was neutralised, one motorcycle belonging to the bandits was recovered while three other bandits were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also said troops of 1 Brigade Garrison raided suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Dogun Karfe Forest in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State.

He said the troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, four magazines and 80 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition which were abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

Iliyasu said troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) raided a suspected kidnappers hideout at Isisiama Village in Akuku –Toru LGA of Rivers State.

He said during the operation, troops arrested one suspect and recovered three pairs of military camouflage uniforms, two Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC) Overall Suits, five Speed Boats, and two Generating sets.

He said other items recovered include; one pumping machine, one power bank, four mobile phones, 117 Voters Cards, one boat engine and one Box Radio.

