Troops raid hideout of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers

The Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops raided the hideouts of criminal insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements nationwide with remarkable successes.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu in a statement said one of such operations involved troops of 342 Artillery Regiment.

He said the troops while acting on credible intelligence raided a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ihie Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said two suspects, Umah Kingsley and Miss Chukwu Happiness were arrested, adding that items recovered during the operation include two empty magazines and a locally fabricated gun.

He also said following the alleged murder of one Alhaji Tanko of Janda Village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State by unknown assailants, troops of 1 Division Garrison deployed within the area swiftly moved into the suspected crime location and arrested two suspects, Danladi Bisallah and Manesar Danladi with a locally fabricated rifle and 12 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

He also said, “in two separate night operations conducted by the same troops at Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State respectively, five bandits terrorizing the areas were neutralized while three locally-made guns were recovered from them.”

He said the troops also rescued a 12-year-old boy, Rabe Abubakar, who was kidnapped on 21st October 2019 by some bandits at Ruwan Sanyi Village close to Liberia Forest in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

