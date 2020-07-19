Troops nuetralise top terrorists’ commanders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted intelligence-based operations which continue to degrade Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province across the Theatre.

A statement on Sunday from the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said following credible intelligence, the gallant troops on 17 July targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralized six Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

He said weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 Bicycles, 3 Phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

He added that, “there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

“Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter.”

He said, “the other slayed terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa forest.”

He also recalled that the troops neutralized 8 prominent leaders of the terrorists in an attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak.

He said the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July, 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty.

He said amongst the top BHT/ISWAP leaders killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of 3 Jul 20 were: Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufou, Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam, Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha, Tumbun Bagaruwa – Modou Kollo, Dogon Tchoukou – Issah, Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama, Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa, Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

He said, ” the series of successes so far recorded has led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers. They voluntarily admitted that the insurgency is driven more by need for money, power, greed and criminality and less of any ideology.”

