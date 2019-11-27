Troops neutralise B/Haram, ISWAP elements in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Borno have neutralised a number of Boko Haram insurgents in a continued effort to rid the state of the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province elements.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the troops came in contact with elements of Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday at Sabon Gari, a known Boko Haram criminals’ crossing point into Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the troops responded and neutralised three of the Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers while others escaped into the forest.

According to him, 81 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, food items and 7 bicycles belonging to the criminals were recovered in the aftermath of the encounter.

Iliyasu also disclosed that troops of 29 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Borgozo in Kaga Local Government Area overwhelmed some terrorists killing three of them with several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that one AK47 Rifle, seven AK47 Rifle magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 300 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, three camel bags and one black Boko Haram flag were recovered by the troops.

Iliyasu said one officer and two soldiers that were wounded in action are in stable condition and responding to treatment in a military medical facility.

“In a similar encounter, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade at Banki Junction in Bama neutralised one Boko Haram criminal and captured 2 AK 47 Rifles and 60 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition on Nov. 21.

“Relatedly, on Nov. 22, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa swiftly responded to a distress call by some residents of Grijan Village along Damboa – Chibok road.

“The Boko Haram criminals who were sighted massing up to attack the Village were pursued by troops.

“During the pursuit, two Boko Haram criminals were neutralized and four AK 47 Rifle magazines, 32 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one bandolier, one military jungle hat and one locally made bomb were captured from the insurgents.

“Similarly, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed at Pulka sprung a successful ambush at a known Boko Haram criminals’ crossing point along Banki Junction – Pulka road.

“During the ambush, three Boko Haram criminals believed to be logistics suppliers were neutralised while conveying various food items to the desperate insurgents in Sambisa Forest,” he said.

Iliyasu further disclosed that troops of 152 Battalion deployed at Firgi in Bama, arrested a suspected Boko Haram member at a check point.

He said that the suspect was apprehended in possession of one empty case of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition (used for making suicide vest), one tap head and some electronic devices for making explosive devices.

The spokesman added that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade also arrested a high profile Boko Haram criminal informant and logistics supplier at Shuwari Village on Nov. 22.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect recently supplied cows to Boko Haram insurgents.

“Also, on Nov. 23, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade while on a Stop and Search Operation at Balbaya Village in Bayo, arrested four Boko Haram criminals’ fuel suppliers conveying 90 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Tetteba, a border town in Yobe.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspects regularly supply fuel to Boko Haram criminals hibernating around Gorgore Camp,” he said. (NAN)

