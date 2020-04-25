Troops neutralise 89 bandits, rescue 5 abducted in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralised 89 bandits in Gidan Jaja, Zamfara, and rescued five people held in captivity.

They were supported by troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, two helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army.

In a statement, coordinator of Defence media operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said 89 bandits were neutralised, and ammunitions recovered on April 25.

Items recovered include 19 AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, nine magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol

Enenche noted that 322 rustled cattle, 77 motorcycles and nine cell phones were recovered.

Troops also rescued five kidnap victims comprising three females and two males were rescued.

He said formal handover of kidnap victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process.

Sources told Daily Trust they noticed movement of troops with heavy weaponry in the area shortly before the attack.

“Shortly afterwards, sounds gunfire rented the air we had to flee for safety since we are not that far from the area the soldiers are battling the bandits. We saw many motor bike riding bandits fleeing the area,” a resident identified as Ibrahim Dankande said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App