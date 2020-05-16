Troops kill several Boko Haram insurgents, destroy hideouts in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through the Air Task Force have killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State during an air strike attack on Friday, May 15.

According to the statement signed by Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed that the terrorists had up-scaled their activities in the settlement by importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

He said that the Air Task Force dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

Enenche explained that when the Air Task Force spotted the target area, they observed significant activities of the terrorists in different parts of the settlement.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralizing many BHTs as well as destroying their logistics facilities and other structures in successive passes, thereby further degrading their will to fight.

