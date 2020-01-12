Troops kill many insurgents, rescue captives in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State have launched offensive attacks on various hideouts of suspected Boko Haram militants and other perpetrators of criminal activities across the state.

The troops from different Brigades and Battalions in the state, while carrying out operations, had killed many ISWAP-affiliated-and-main Boko Haram insurgents and other criminals, destroying their hideouts, recovering assorted weapons and rescuing captives.

In a statement yesterday, the Army spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai as commending the troops for their sustained resilience and courage.

The army chief urged them to maintain the momentum against all criminal elements until they are totally brought to their knees.

