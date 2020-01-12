  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Troops kill many insurgents, rescue captives in Borno
ADVERTISEMENT

Troops kill many insurgents, rescue captives in Borno

By Ibrahim Sawab, Maiduguri Published Date
Multinational Force kills 40 Boko Haram
Nigerian Army Troops

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State have launched offensive attacks on various hideouts of suspected Boko Haram militants and other perpetrators of criminal activities across the state.

The troops from different Brigades and Battalions in the state, while carrying out operations, had killed many ISWAP-affiliated-and-main Boko Haram insurgents and other criminals, destroying their hideouts, recovering assorted weapons and rescuing captives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement yesterday, the Army spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai as commending the troops for their sustained resilience and courage.

The army chief urged them to maintain the momentum against all criminal elements until they are totally brought to their knees.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.