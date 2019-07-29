Troops kill 5 bandits, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Harbin Kunama III rescued two kidnap victims in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Kaduna, Colonel Ezindu Idima, in a statement yesterday, said the troops also killed five bandits and arrested four others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated: “Troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on July 24, 2019 following credible information and during the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Troops also, rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandits den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGAsl on 25th July, 2019 where two motor cycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App