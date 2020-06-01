Troops kill 4 bandits in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The air component of the Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed a bandits’ logistics warehouse approximately five kilometres north of Birnin Kogo in Zamfara State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday, said four armed bandits guarding the facility were also neutralized as a result of the attack.

He said the airstrikes were executed on May 30 sequel to Human Intelligence reports which were later confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions, indicating that the large structure was being used by the bandits to store their ammunition, raw rations and other logistics items.

He said that the air component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft to engage the target which gave accurate hits on the warehouse hence it went up in flames as a result of its volatile contents, leading to its complete destruction.

