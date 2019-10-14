Troops kill 39 suspected bandits in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops conducting Operation Mushare in Zamfara State over-ran three bandits’ camps and killed 39 of them including a notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”, according to a statement by the acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni Orisan.

He said many bandits were wounded in the operation and that the items recovered from the bandits/camps include; AK 47 rifles, ammunition, rounds of magazines, motorcycles among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recall that on October 3, 2019, troops deployed at Sunke in Anka Local Government Area, came under unprovoked attack by armed bandits, despite the on-going peace process in the state.

“However, the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralized 19 bandits in the process. Unfortunately, four soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“As a result of the encounter, troops commenced aggressive clearance operations nicknamed Operation Mushare on the 6th of October 2019, with a view to apprehending the recalcitrant bandits. Consequently, between 6th and 7th of October 2019, within Bawar Daji general area, three heavily fortified camps were destroyed.

‘‘Additionally, troops also arrested a suspected bandit, Abubakar Umar, along Lamba – Damri axis with the sum of N400,000, presumably for the purchase of supplies. The suspect will be handed over to the police for further action’’, the statement added.

Captain Oni Orisan also said there was intelligence report that armed bandits were seen crossing with some rustled cows at Daki Takwas in Anka Local Government Area, ‘‘The Operation Hadarin Daji troops were deployed in the general area immediately and they ambushed the criminals along Anka – Daki Takwas road.

‘‘The criminals fled and abandoned the rustled cows in the area. Troops pursued the fleeing criminals and successfully neutralized 20 of them and recovered two motorcycles, six magazines, 160 rounds of ammunition and 296 cows.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App