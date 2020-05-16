Troops kill 27 bandits along Katsina-Zamfara boundary

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, through and air attack, neutralized 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their hideouts along the Nahuta-Doumborou corridor on the boundary between Katsina and Zamfara States.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the operation took place on May 14 after the troops got credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

He said the air component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location, however, overhead the target area, several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle.

According to Enenche, the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralizing some of the bandits while a few escaped with injuries.

