Troops kill 17 bandits, arrest fake policeman with rifle

Troops conducting operation Sahel Sanity in the North West have killed 17 bandits and recovered five rifles and seven motorbikes in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

One officer and two soldiers died in action and four more were wounded.

The wounded soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility, acting director, Defence Media Operations Brigadier general Benard Onyeuko said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the gallant troops of Combat Team 1, Operation SAHEL SANITY with the support of Air Task Force advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits’ strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia LGA of Katsina State known as Dangote Camp.

“Initial resistance by the bandits was effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the troops which resulted in inflicting heavy casualty on the bandits”

“At the end of the encounter, 17 bandits were neutralized while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes. Equally, 5 AK 47 Rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 7 motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits,” the statement read.

“In the same vein, troops conducting fighting patrol along Faskari – Sheme – Dandume Road in Katsina State, arrested 5 suspected bandits including one female. One of the suspects, Bashir Usman who claimed to be a policeman during interrogation could not validate his claim with any form of identification. He was apprehended with one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition while riding on a motorcycle.

“Other items recovered from him include one handset and N6,350. Suspects are presently undergoing preliminary interrogation.”

