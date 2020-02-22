Troops kill 13 bandits in Zamfara, Katsina Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops conducting operation Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state neutralized 13 bandits and arrested eight others in Zamfara state, acting Force Information Officer of the operation, Ayobami Oni – Orisan, said in a statement.

He said between 10 and 20 February, troops conducted clearance operations, ambushes and fighting patrols in several locations across the theatre including: Tungar Mata, Tuduki, Kawaye and Mararaban Kawaye villages in Anka Local Government Area, Moriki town in Shinkafi Local Government Area, Belhi, Ruwar Kura, Kyaram, Gallai and Shirkai villages of Bukkuyum Local Government area.

Other communities are Tsauwa, Dankar and Yan Gayya villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state and Gallai, Shirkai and ‘Yarkuka villages in Kebbi state.

The operations resulted in the interception of a large ammunitions cache of 4,630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition around Moriki town in Shinkafi, neutralization of 13 bandits with several others fatally wounded, arrest of 8 suspected bandits ( including a female) and the recovery of the following items; 7 AK-47 rifles , 8 loaded magazines , 22 Motorcycles , 2 dane guns, 4 GSM phones and 30 jerrycans of petrol.

Troops also intercepted suspected drug counterfeiters and drug dealers with 350 cartons of fake “PECOL” drugs and a sizeable consignment of suspected Indian Hemp in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara state respectively.

The fake “PECOL” drugs, which were being smuggled from Niger Republic through Jibia, were carefully concealed behind bags of fresh pepper on a J5 Bus with registration number RMY 156 XA Katsina to avoid any suspicion.

However, careful scrutiny of the vehicle by the troops led to the discovery of the fake drugs.

Troops deployed in Shinkafi Local Government also intercepted another vehicle conveying a suspected drug dealer with a large quantity of Indian Hemp carefully concealed inside a carton.

