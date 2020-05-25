Troops kill 1000 Boko Haram terrorists – COAS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Yusuf Buratai said yesterday that the Nigerian troops have killed 1,015 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the ongoing operation in the country’s Northeastern region.

Making the disclosure during a luncheon organised for the troops of ‘Operations Lafiya Dole’ in Maiduguri yesterday, he said the operation started six weeks ago on 12th April, 2020.

He also said a total of 84 high ranking members of Boko Haram logistics and informants were arrested within the same period.

“We have put concerted efforts against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and ISWAP. We have successfully displaced major camps of the BHTs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“We have killed 1015 terrorists and ISWAP in the ongoing operation in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state respectively.

“We have also arrested 84 BHTs logistics and information suppliers in the ongoing operation,” he further said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Air Force, Navy, Police Force, Department of State Services, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and hunters for the resounding successes recorded.

Earlier in the day, the Military had said it killed a total of 35 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and ISWAP criminals in several attacks encountered in Borno State between 11th and 22nd May this year.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App