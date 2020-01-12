Troops kill 100 unrepentant bandits, recover arms in Zamfara, Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops conducting Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara and Katsina states have killed 100 unrepentant bandits including 6 top commanders of the bandits, acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan has said.

Captain Oni-Orisan said following the recent upsurge in activities of unrepentant bandits in Zamfara state who had refused to key into the ongoing Peace Initiatives of the Zamfara State Government, Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) commenced its intensive kinetic operations in December 2019 against these criminal elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said from 16 December 2019 to 9 January 2020, OPHD troops comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Airforce, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies, conducted several clearance operations to smoke out and neutralize these recalcitrant bandits from their enclaves.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“So far, OPHD troops have flushed out bandits hibernating around Tashar Kuturu, Dankalgo, Gobirawa junction, Bagega, Kawaye, Duhuwa, Sabon-Birni, Dankurmi, Dangulbi, Hayin Bawa, Zango, Unguwar Shanu, Tundu Mali, Magazu, Mayanchi and Gando forest, in Anka, Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of Zamfara state”

“Additionally, OPHD ground troops backed by the fighter jets of the Air Component also cleared Shinfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state, neutralizing several bandits in the process”, he said.

“During these operations, OPHD troops successfully neutralized about 100 bandits, including 6 key commanders, and rescued no less than 10 kidnapped persons.

“Furthermore, troops recovered the following items: 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 23 x Motorbikes, 15 x AK 47 rifles, 4 x General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG)”

“Others are, 1x PKM Machine Gun, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube,11 x fully loaded magazines 600 x rustled cows and 300 x rustled sheep,” he added.

He said during the clearance operations, troops in collaboration with the Defence Forces of Niger Republic apprehended a high-profile gunrunner named “Kunene”, responsible for the inflow of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to the region.

He further said troops also apprehended three suspected bandits; Abubakar Kiri Koloma, Abubakar Ibrahim and Haruna Alhaji Yaro, and 2 notorious drug dealers; Kabiru Abubakar Isah and Hamisu Dan-kwanba at various locations in Zamfara state during the period.

“It is also worthy of mention that OPHD has succeeded in ensuring that roads such as Gusau-Sokoto, Katsina-Jibia-Zamfara, Gusau-Shinkafi-Sokoto, Kajiji-Gummi-Anka-Gusau, and many others are safe for travellers, as in the last 2 months, no incident of kidnapping or highway robbery has taken place”

“It is to be noted that this onslaught against unrepentant and recalcitrant armed bandits will continue until banditry is completely crushed and peace is restored in Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states,” he added.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App