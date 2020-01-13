Troops kill 100 bandits in Zamfara, Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara and Katsina States have killed 100 bandits, including their six top commanders.

A statement by the acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni- Orisan, said following the recent upsurge in activities of unrepentant bandits in Zamfara State, OPHD commenced an intensive kinetic operation in December 2019 against the bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said from December 16, 2019 to January 9, 2020, OPHD troops, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and other security agencies, conducted several clearance operations to smoke out and neutralize “these recalcitrant bandits from their enclaves”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“So far, OPHD troops have flushed out bandits hibernating around Tashar Kuturu, Dankalgo, Gobirawa junction, Bagega, Kawaye, Duhuwa, Sabon-Birni, Dankurmi, Dangulbi, Hayin Bawa, Zango, Unguwar Shanu, Tundu Mali, Magazu, Mayanchi and Gando forest, in Anka, Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of Zamfara State.

“Additionally, OPHD ground troops backed by the fighter jets of the Air Component also cleared Shinfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state, neutralizing several bandits in the process”, he said.

He added: “During these operations, OPHD troops successfully neutralized about 100 bandits, including six key commanders, and rescued no less than 10 kidnapped persons. Furthermore, troops recovered the following items: 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 23 x Motorbikes, 15 x AK 47 rifles, 4 x General Purpose Machine Guns.

“Others are, 1x PKM Machine Gun, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb, 1 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube,11 x fully loaded magazines 600 x rustled cows and 300 x rustled sheep.”

He said during the clearance operations, the troops, in collaboration with the Defence Forces of Niger Republic, apprehended a high-profile gunrunner named ‘Kunene’, responsible for the inflow of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to the region.

He said the troops also apprehended three suspected bandits; Abubakar Kiri Koloma, Abubakar Ibrahim and Haruna Alhaji Yaro as well as two alleged notorious drug dealers; Kabiru Abubakar Isah and Hamisu Dan-kwanba at various locations in Zamfara State during the period.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App