Troops kill 1 bandit, rescue 3 kidnap farmers in Kaduna 

Troops of the Nigerian Army under ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ have killed an armed bandit said to have been a kidnapper on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Colonel Ezindu Idimah in a statement in Kaduna on Friday said the troops in the operation also rescued three villagers abducted from their farms on Wednesday in Maro village along the highway.

He noted that, one AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered at the scene.

According to the 1 Division Spokesman, “Acting on a credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.

“Following the firefight, one bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gun shot wounds leaving behind the victims. The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families”.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division , Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has again called on the general public to report any person with gun shot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action,” he added.

