Troops dislodge three bandits’ camps, kill 39 in Zamfara

Troops conducting ‘Operation Mushare’ in Zamfara state have overran three bandits’ camps and neutralized 39 of them including a notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”, according to a statement by the acting force information officer , Captain Ayobami Oni Orisan.

He said many bandits were obviously wounded in the operation, saying the items recovered from the bandits/camps include 3 x AK 47 rifles, 421 x 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 30 x PKT rifle, round of magazines, motorcycles and so on.

He noted that four soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice during the operations.

“Recall that on 3rd of October 2019, troops deployed at Sunke in Anka Local Government Area, came under unprovoked attack by armed bandits despite the ongoing peace process in the state.

“However, the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralized 19 bandits in the process. Unfortunately, 4 soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“As a result of the encounter, troops further commenced aggressive clearance operations nicknamed ‘Operation Mushare’ on the 6th of October 2019, with a view to apprehending the recalcitrant bandits. Consequently, between 6th and 7th of October 2019, within Bawar Daji general area, 3 heavily fortified camps at were destroyed,” the statement said.

Additionally, troops also arrested a suspected bandit, Abubakar Umar, along Lamba – Damri axis with the sum of N400,000 presumably for purchase of bandits’ logistics supplies. The suspect will be handed over to the civil police for further action, he stated.

Captain Orisan also said based on intelligence indicating that armed bandits were seen crossing with some rustled cows at Daki Takwas in Anka Local Government Area, Operation Hadarin Daji troops deployed in the general area immediately ambushed the criminals along Anka – Daki Takwas road.

The criminals fled and abandoned the rustled cows in the area. Troops pursued the fleeing criminals and successfully neutralized 20 of them and recovered, 2 x Motorcycles, 6 x magazines, 160 x rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and many links, 60 x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 296 cows.

“This onslaught against armed banditry and all other criminal activities will continue until banditry is effectively combated. Troops will continue to remain highly committed and professional in carrying out assigned tasks in line with the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct,” he said.

Accordingly, the Force Commander OPHD and Acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande, commended the troops for their commitment.

He reassured the good people of Zamfara and other neighbouring states of the determination of the Army and other security agencies to secure lives and properties of the citizens.

