Troops did not kill civilians during air strike — Military

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Military has said that no civilian was killed during an air strike conducted by Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Shokotoko Village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State contrary to media reports.

In a statement signed by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, narrated that the operation, which was conducted on the night of 9 and early hours of 10 April, was based on credible intelligence reports, obtained from land forces and other security agencies.

He said that the information which was vetted revealed that the target location was occupied solely by Boko Haram Terrorists.

He said the attack helicopter that executed the mission was accompanied by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to ensure proper targeting for avoidance of collateral damage.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Enenche disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots, by training and in line with extant Rules of Engagement (ROEs) for the operation, do not attack any location if it is observed that non-combatants, especially women and children, are present.

He said rather the pilots would return to Base with their munitions unexpended.

He said that investigations were being carried out on the media report to allay public concerns hence, subsequent actions will be taken in line with extant regulations and best practices.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App