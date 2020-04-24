Troops destroy compound housing Boko Haram leaders in Sambisa

ADVERTISEMENT

The air taskforce of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed compounds it says were housing leaders of Boko Haram terrorists at Bulawa in Borno’s Sambisa Forest.

The airstrikes took place on April 21 following human intelligence reports alongside intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance missions that identified the compounds within the settlement.

In a statement, the coordinator of Defence media operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said fighter jets accurately hit the area targeted for destruction and neutralised “some of the terrorists” occupying the compound.

He said Boko Haram fighters who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft were mopped up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Katsina Ala in Benue and some from Sector 4, drawn from parts of Taraba, on April 22 raided a suspected militia camp at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum LGA of Benue state.

They recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, following intelligence on activities of armed Tiv militia operating around the boundaries between Benue and Taraba.

The army said the armed militia opened fire on the troops on sight.

In a swift response, the troops neutralised three militia members and others abandoned their positions and weapons to flee into the bush with gunshot wounds.

The items recovered include one 81mm mortar gun, five 60mm Commando mortar gun, seven locally fabricated mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three double-barrelled rifles, two locally made rifles, one G3 rifle, one locally made pistol, five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and one car battery.

Other items include 15 rounds of locally made ammunition, two bags of gun powder, nine pairs of camouflage uniforms, one generator, three motorcycles, one cell phone, charms and an assortment of hard drugs.

The army said the troops didn’t suffer any casualty.

