Troops destroy Boko Haram, ISWAP logistics stores in Borno

Air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed compounds in Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, where it says Boko Haram terrorists keep items of logistics.

The airstrikes on Tuesday followed intelligence reports, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The missions identified structures within the settlement Boko Haram was using to store fuel and other logistics, the coordinator of Defence media operations Maj-Gen John Enenche said in a statement.

He said that the Air Force attack assets scored accurate hits in their bombing runs on the target area, completely destroying the logistics stores as well as causing damage to several other structures which the terrorists have in the settlement.

