Troops arrest 16 Boko Haram fighters, including two top commanders

The Nigerian Army has said combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), acting on intelligence, conducted a sting operation against some Boko Haram criminals hibernating around Pulka general area of Gwoza LGA, Borno State on 20th October 2019.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, said the operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that some of the arrested suspects participated in the attack on Pulka and Gwoza, including the execution of some Nigeria Police personnel sometime ago.

Iliyasu said two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90.

He said they are: Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye (on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list).

The arrested suspects include; Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics supplier), Momodu Shetene (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier and bicycles repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega (Boko Haram Logistics supplier), Ali Lawan (Boko Haram Logistics supplier) and Modu Mallum (Boko Haram Logistics supplier).

Others are; Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.

