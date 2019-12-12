Troop engage suspected armed robbers in gun fight to recover stolen property

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States have apprehended some suspected armed robbers after a heavy gun battle in Abako community of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Force Commander of the OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, told newsmen in Makurdi that the troops also recovered a stolen vehicle and cash amounting to the sum of N150,000 from the suspected armed robbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yekini explained that his troop had encountered the criminals following an information that the Abako locality was under siege of armed robbers, adding that the suspects upon sighting his men immediately opened fire on them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He further said that his men responded to the criminals’ hostility with a more superior gun power which led to the arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicle and money in the possession of the suspects.

“We received information that armed robbers invaded Abako town in Katsina-Ala of Benue state, near Takum in Taraba state and had robbed some people particularly traders.

“We went after the robbers and after a heavy gun battle, we overpowered the criminals, apprehended some of them and in the process recovered a vehicle they stole from one of their victims. We also recovered from them N150,000 cash with other dangerous weapons,” he said.

Yekini added that one of the suspected armed robbers sustained gunshot injury but that they (suspects) have been handed over to the police authority for further necessary action including the items recovered from them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App