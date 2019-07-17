Trippier joins Atletico Madrid in £20m deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham’s England full-back Kieran Trippier has completed a move to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

Atletico paid out £20 million ($25m) for the player, a fee that could rise in the future due to add-ons and bonuses negotiated between the two clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come to an agreement for the transfer of Kieran Trippier,” Atletico confirmed on the club’s official website.

“The English player, 28, has signed for the next three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome Trippier to the Atletico family and wish him the best of luck in his new home. Welcome, Kieran!”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App