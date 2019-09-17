Tricycle riders want FCTA support

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS), FCT chapter, has called for more government support to boost transport system in the territory.

Mr Musa Ibrahim, the FCT Chairman of the association in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja, said its members play significant roles in urban and rural transportation.

He said the support of the FCT administration would enable its task force to collaborate with the various government agencies to maintain sanity on the roads.

“One of the major challenges we are having is the FCT administration’s inability to build us into their transportation plan.

“More often than not, we have clashes with government agencies responsible for regulating transportation activities.

“If government can get our officials, build the keke means of transportation into their plan, identify to us the route operators should ply, this will help.

“The government needs the association to help checkmate the excesses of the operators and this can be achieved by giving some kind of support to the task force the association has created,” Ibrahim said.

According to Ibrahim, if the association’s task force is supported by government, it will “have enough teeth to bite rather than just barking.”

He said one of the ways the government could support the association was to provide vehicles to assist its task force monitor members on the roads.

Ibrahim also urged the administration to support the association’s effort in the training of its members and to ensure its security application was implemented.

It was gathered that the association is working on an application which would be inserted in the mobile phones of tricyle riders.

The application would enable the monitoring of the members within the FCT and its environs to reduce recklessness on the road. (NAN)

