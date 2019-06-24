Tricycle operator nabbed over rape of passenger in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

A 33-year- old tricycle operator, Mr. Victor Achianu, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his passenger at Gidan Mangoro in Orozo, an Abuja suburb.

The FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, who stated this while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Abuja, on Friday, said the suspect took the victim from Jikwoyi en-route Gidan Daya in Orozo, then he drove to a secluded spot at Gidan Mangoro and raped her.

He said the tricycle operator abandoned his tricycle and fled from the scene when the woman raised an alarm, which he said attracted the attention of some passers-by who came to her rescue.

He said the suspect was immediately arrested and was identified by his victim as the person who raped her, after the conduct of an identification parade, saying the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

The police commissioner added that a similar incident happened after one Ali Idris was arrested by the police from Dutsen- Alhaji for attempting to defile a 6-year-old girl.

He said the suspect, who was invited as a mason to the victim’s compound to effect some repairs, took advantage of the absence of adults and lured the girl into her parent’s apartment where he removed his trousers and attempted to defile the girl.

“The suspect was about to defile the girl after he had removed his trousers when he was intercepted by the girl’s aunt,” he said.

Ciroma said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

He further disclosed that police operatives from the FCT CID have arrested a 38-year -old man, Samuel Okpara, and recovered 19 pieces of counterfeit N1000 notes from a bag belonging to him.

He said the suspect was under investigation for the offence of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretense.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.

