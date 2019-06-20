Tribunal: Witness admits court order bars Delta APC from submitting candidates’ names to INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Adehor Ochuko Albert, a witness standing for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba on Thursday admitted that a valid court order consequent upon a judgement delivered on 17th of October, 2018 for the APC in Delta state, barred it from submitting list of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The submission came during the proceedings on a petition filed by Hon. Oboro Evelyn Omavowan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta Central Senatorial candidate and her party at the tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a cross examination by Usman O. Sule Esq., lead Counsel to the petitioners (Peoples Democratic Party and Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro), the APC witness admitted that there was a restraining court order for APC in Delta state not to submit list of candidates to INEC.

Albert, who swore an oath before the election tribunal today, admitted that his party, the APC, ought not to have submitted name of Ovie Omo-Agege or names of other APC candidates to INEC for the 2019 general elections in view of the said order and judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba at the time the names were submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the petition, the INEC, Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege Ovie Augustine and the APC were sued as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

It would be recalled that Justice Toyin Adegoke of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta state in a ruling on 17th of October, 2018, ordered the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, INEC, Prophet Jones Erue and the plaintiff, Chief Cyril Ogodo to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list of candidates from Delta state from the two factions to INEC till the determination of the substantive suit filed.

But in contravention of the subsisting valid Court Order, the Prophet Jones Erue-faction of the APC went ahead to submit list of candidates to INEC on 18th of October, 2018.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App