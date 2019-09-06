Tribunal upholds Senator Musa election

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Minna, Niger State has struck out the suit by the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate in the last general elections, Ibrahim Isyaku (SAN), challenging the victory of Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa.

The petitioners had challenged the election of Musa on grounds that the All Progressives Congress, APC did not have a clear candidate in the said election.

ADVERTISEMENT

They alleged that Musa was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast as he and one other candidate, David Umaru, stood for election on the platform of the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The petitioners averred that the action of the APC placed them at a disadvantaged as they were up against two candidates which meant votes for the two candidates were merged for the benefit of one.

Delivering judgment on Friday in Minna, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Atinuke Oluyemi, dismissed the petition and held that the petitioners led no credible evidence to prove that votes cast for the APC were for multiple candidates.

Justice Oluyemi added that failure of the petitioners to join David Umaru in the suit was fatal as “you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.”

Consequently, Justice Oluyemi upheld the election of Sani Musa as senator representing Niger east senatorial district.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the petitioners, Mohammed Mohammed, said they would appeal the judgment at the court of appeal.

Counsel to Senator Sani Musa, Amirah Abubakar expressed satisfaction with the judgment of the tribunal and expressed confidence that even if the petitioners go to the Appeal court, the outcome would also be in the senator’s favour.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App