Tribunal upholds Rep’s election

The National Assembly elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Bauchi has upheld the election of Mansur Manu Soro, the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

It could be recalled that Dayyabu Chiroma who also contested for the seat and his party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), filed a petition challenging Soro’s eligibility to contest and his declaration as the winner of the election.

Soro, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as first, second and third respondents in the petition.

However, in a unanimous ruling, the three man panel chaired by Justice B.M. Tukur assisted by Justice Bennet J. Ilaumo and Justice T.B. Adegoke ruled at its sitting on Friday that Soro is eligible to contest and was the duly elected member representing the constituency.

