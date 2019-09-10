Tribunal upholds Lagos Reps Johnson’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday affirmed the victory of Hon. Ganiyu Johnson as member representing Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Emmanuel Nnodim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Johnson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that the election was marred with irregularities, corrupt practices and non- compliance with the Electoral Act.

But Justice S. I. Okpara who delivered judgement in the petition EPT/LAG/REP/14/2019 said the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of malpractices and non-compliance beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the judge, the evidence tendered before the tribunal was based on hearsay which is not credible enough to invalidate the election.

The tribunal resolved all the issues against the petitioner and in favour of the respondent.

Justice Okpara said the tribunal after evaluating the evidence by both parties found that the testimonies of the respondent far outweigh those of the petitioner.

The judge said: “The evidence of the Petitioner’s Witness was hearsay and this tribunal cannot rely on hearsay. The petitioner has failed to prove the election conducted on February 23, 2019 and the subsequent rerun was riddled with corrupt practices, irregularities and non-compliance with Electoral Act.

“In the light of this, we find no merit in this petition and it is hereby dismissed.”

Responding, the elated lawmaker who was in court with other chieftains of the party including the immediate past APC Chairman in the state, Prince Henry Ajomale, described the verdict as victory for democracy and the people of the constituency who voted massively for him in the election.

He said the affirmation of his election would spur him to deliver more qualitative representation for the people of his constituency, assuring them that better days are ahead.

Other leaders of the APC who spoke after the judgement said Hon. Johnson remains the best for the people of Oshodi-Isolo constituency 2.

The petitioner was not in court for comment as at the time of filing this report.

