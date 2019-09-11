Tribunal upholds Lagos Rep election

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday affirmed the victory of Ganiyu Johnson as the member representing Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Emmanuel Nnodim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Johnson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that the election was marred with irregularities, corrupt practices and non-compliance with the electoral Act.

But Justice S. I. Okpara who delivered judgement in the petition said the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of malpractices and noncompliance beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the judge, the evidence tendered before the tribunal was based on hearsay which is not credible enough to invalidate the election.

Justice Okpara said the tribunal after evaluating the evidence by both parties found that the testimonies of the respondent far outweighed those of the petitioner.

“The evidence of the petitioner’s witness was hearsay and this tribunal cannot rely on hearsay. The petitioner has failed to prove the election conducted on February 23, 2019 and the subsequent rerun was riddled with corrupt practices, irregularities and non-compliance with Electoral Act.

“In the light of this, we find no merit in this petition and it is hereby dismissed,” the judge said.

