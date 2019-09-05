Tribunal upholds elections of Senator Tambuwal, two Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto State has dismissed a petition challenging the election of the senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal of the APC.

Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, the PDP candidate during the 2019 election for the Senatorial zone, had filed the petition on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also alleged that Shehu-Tambuwal did not score the majority of lawful votes.

The tribunal also dismissed a petition challenging the election of a member of the House of Representatives representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in the state, Alhaji Bala Kokani of APC.

The petition was filed by his predecessor, Abdussamad Dasuki of PDP, alleging electoral malpractice, voters’ intimidation, violence and non-compliance with electoral laws.

Similarly, the petition filed by the PDP candidate for Wurno/Raba Federal Constituency in the 2019 polls challenging the election of Alhaji Ibrahim Al-Mustapha of APC was dismissed.

Delivering the respective judgments, yesterday, on the cases the tribunal said the petitioners failed to prove their cases beyond reasonable doubt.

