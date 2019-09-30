Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sokoto Governorship election on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2019 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has fixed Wednesday, October 2 for its judgement.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that the judgement would be delivered in Abuja.

No reason was given on why the judgement would be delivered in Abuja, but it was generally believed it was due to security threats.

One of the lawyers of the parties involved, Barrister Bashir Jodi confirmed to Daily Trust that the judgement would take place in Abuja on Wednesday.

