Tribunal sacks Sokoto lawmaker, orders supplementary election in four polling units

The Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct supplementary elections in four Polling Units in the Binji

Constituency of the State House of Assembly.

The affected Polling Units are: Rumfar Marina and Kusa Da Garkar

Magaji Margai in Maikulki ward, Shiyyar Sarkin Aski in Binji ward and

Tumunin Magaji in Soron Gabas ward.

The election was inconclusive, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice

Hamman Idi Polycarp declared while delivering judgement in the case brought by the APC candidate in the 9th March, 2019 polls, Hon.

Bature Mohammed Binji, against the election of the PDP candidate,

Hon. Sahabi Umar.

He ordered the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Hon.

Sahabi Umar.

Justice Polycarp said that the declaration of Umar as the winner was premature, untimely, null and void.

According to him, there was a substantial non-compliance that had affected the outcome of the election, stressing that there should have been supplementary polls.

He noted that the margin of lead between Umar, who scored 11,995, and Bature with 10,580, was 1,415, which is less than the 2,378 registered voters in the four affected Polling Units.

