Tribunal sacks Imo PDP reps member

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri on Wednesday nullified the election of  Mr.  Obinna Onwubuariri as member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency of Imo state.

Onwubuariri, who was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2015, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal ruled that there was merit in the petition filed by Princess Miriam Onuoha, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairman of the panel, R. Harriman, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in the federal constituency within 90 days from the date of the judgement and the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Onwubuariri.

The tribunal said the INEC and the first respondent were unable to defend the allegations of over voting, mutilation of figures, reduction of the petitioner’s votes preferred against them by the petitioner.

Harriman said that the declaration of the lawmaker who is a member of the PDP was done in utter disregard for the electoral act, as amended.

