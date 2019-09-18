Tribunal sacks Imo PDP reps member

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri on Wednesday nullified the election of Mr. Obinna Onwubuariri as member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency of Imo state.

Onwubuariri, who was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2015, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal ruled that there was merit in the petition filed by Princess Miriam Onuoha, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The chairman of the panel, R. Harriman, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in the federal constituency within 90 days from the date of the judgement and the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Onwubuariri.

The tribunal said the INEC and the first respondent were unable to defend the allegations of over voting, mutilation of figures, reduction of the petitioner’s votes preferred against them by the petitioner.

Harriman said that the declaration of the lawmaker who is a member of the PDP was done in utter disregard for the electoral act, as amended.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App