Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

In the judgment delivered yesterday, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A.O Chijoke, ordered that INEC should conduct a fresh election for the district within 90 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judgment was on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election. Adeyemi had contended that the election be nullified on the grounds that there were cases of irregularities including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act. INEC had declared Melaye winner of the poll with 85,395 votes to Adeyemi who polled 66,902. The panel therefore ordered that only a fresh election would settle the disputes that emanated from the conduct of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App