Tribunal ruling: Buhari extends hand of fellowship to Atiku, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the February 23, 2019 poll as victory for Nigerians who trooped out to ‘overwhelmingly’ elect him for a second term in office.

“Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along, because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated,” President Buhari said in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina.

The president, who dedicated the victory to God and Nigerians, hailed the judiciary for “dispensing justice without fear or favour.”

Buhari, who extended a hand of fellowship to those who had felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election and went to court, added that it was within their democratic rights.

He, however, said that with the pronouncement of the judiciary, “it is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly.”

