Breaking News
Nasarawa guber election petition tribunal delivering judgment now
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tribunal judgement: Police on red alert in Nasarawa – CP Longe
ADVERTISEMENT

Tribunal judgement: Police on red alert in Nasarawa – CP Longe

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Police

Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it has beefed up security in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal today.

The tribunal had fixed Saturday for judgement in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s Governorship candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, challenging the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March 9 governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, said that the police were fully prepared for the judgment.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and will be proactive to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation, ” Longe said.

There is heavy security at the venue, along Shendam Road in Lafia, the state capital.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.