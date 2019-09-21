Tribunal judgement: Police on red alert in Nasarawa – CP Longe

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it has beefed up security in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal today.

The tribunal had fixed Saturday for judgement in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s Governorship candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, challenging the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March 9 governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, said that the police were fully prepared for the judgment.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and will be proactive to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation, ” Longe said.

There is heavy security at the venue, along Shendam Road in Lafia, the state capital.

