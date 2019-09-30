Tribunal: Ganduje, Abba Gida-Gida to know fate on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kano has fixed Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 for judgment in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, challenging the victory of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the 2019 Governorship election.

Counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Barrister Christopher Oshomegia and that of PDP, Barrister Bashir Yusuf, both confirmed to Daily Trust that the date had been communicated to the parties on Monday by the Tribunal.

Recall that the three-man tribunal, led by Justice Halima S. Muhammad, had, on September 18, 2019, reserved judgment, saying it would communicate the date to the parties affected once it is fixed.

