Tribunal dismisses suit against Senator Abbo

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Yola, Adamawa state on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Senator Binta Massi Garba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Senator Elisha Abbo’s election.

The suit was dismissed on the basis of no credible evidence to back her suit at the tribunal, our correspondent gathered.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Sulaiman Akanbi, said the suit was dismissed on the fact that the petitioner did not provide tangible evidence to show that PDP’s Senator Abbo’s election was marred by over-voting as alleged.

“All said and done, the petitioner failed to prove her petition with convincing evidence. We consequently dismiss this petition,” he said.

In his reaction, the counsel to Binta Massi, Mr Yakubu Bello, said his client will appeal the tribunal’s verdict.

Senator Abbo, who was victorious advised Massi to accept the judgements in good faith as it is no longer business as usual because the tribunal is the court of the poor, orphans and widows.

He expressed his excitement and thanked the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri and his supporters for their help during the suit.

