Tribunal dismisses petition against Folarin, three others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed petition filed against the senator representing Oyo Central at the Red Chamber, Senator Teslim Folarin and three other lawmakers for lacking merit.

The tribunal also dismissed petition filed against Hon. Adedeji Stanley representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest federal constituency of Oyo State on the platform of the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other petitions dismissed are those of the PDP candidate representing Ibadan North East state constituency and a member of House of Representatives, representing Akinyele/Lagelu federal constituency, Hon. Akintola Oluokun George.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal in all the cases awarded fine of N20,000 against petitioners and in favour of each of the respondents in the suit.

While delivering the judgement, in petition filed by Senator Monsuratu Sumonu of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) challenging the declaration and return of Senator Folarin as senator for Oyo Central senatorial district, Justice Sikiru M. Owodunni dismissed the petition, saying, “this petition is lacking merit to substantiate the allegations.”

In the similar vein, the tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by Chief Lukman Ilaka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Senator Folarin of the same Oyo central senatorial district in a judgement delivered by the chairman of the tribunal, Hon. Justice Denis Iguuse.

In a judgement read by Hon. Justice Frank Onyiri, the petition filed by Ajibola Adesina of the APC against Olamide Olagoke of PDP in Ibadan North East constituency I in the state House of Assembly was also dismissed.

On the petition filed by Hon. Akinade Saheed Fijabi of the APC against Hon. Adedeji Stanley for alleged electoral malpractices, the tribunal upheld the victory of Adedeji and also ordered the petitioners to pay the sum of N20,000 for each of the respondents.

Also, the tribunal dismissed petitions filed by Hon. Kunle Yusuf of PDP against Hon. Akintola Oluokun George of APC on the ground of electoral malpractices and non-compliance with Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App