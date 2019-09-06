  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Tribunal dismisses petition against Anambra Rep
ADVERTISEMENT

Tribunal dismisses petition against Anambra Rep

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

A tribunal sitting in Awka has dismissed a petition filed by All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate, Ekene Enefe, against Vincent Olumelu of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Uyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency of  Anambra state .

Vincent was declared winner in the Uyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency election held on 23 February 2019 by Independent Nationalational Electoral Commision INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Enefe approached  the tribunal seeking the nullification of Vincent’s  victory on grounds that massive votes were allocated beyond the registered numbers.

He asked the tribunal  to declare him winner having scored highest valid votes.

Delivering judgement on Friday, Justice Olusanya Sunday, who read the judgement, said the petitioner failed to prove to the tribunal why it should nullify the election.

“The petitioner did not show the manner of voters accruable to him that was not given or any that was allocated to the respondent. The petitioner has the onus to prove his case with facts,” he said.

“Having not established grounds for nullification of the election, the tribunal has no choice than to   dismiss petition in entirety and it is hereby dismissed,”  he ruled.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.