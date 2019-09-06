Tribunal dismisses petition against Anambra Rep

ADVERTISEMENT

A tribunal sitting in Awka has dismissed a petition filed by All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate, Ekene Enefe, against Vincent Olumelu of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Uyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency of Anambra state .

Vincent was declared winner in the Uyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency election held on 23 February 2019 by Independent Nationalational Electoral Commision INEC.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Enefe approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of Vincent’s victory on grounds that massive votes were allocated beyond the registered numbers.

He asked the tribunal to declare him winner having scored highest valid votes.

Delivering judgement on Friday, Justice Olusanya Sunday, who read the judgement, said the petitioner failed to prove to the tribunal why it should nullify the election.

“The petitioner did not show the manner of voters accruable to him that was not given or any that was allocated to the respondent. The petitioner has the onus to prove his case with facts,” he said.

“Having not established grounds for nullification of the election, the tribunal has no choice than to dismiss petition in entirety and it is hereby dismissed,” he ruled.

