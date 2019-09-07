Tribunal dismisses petition against 3 Oyo Rep members

ADVERTISEMENT

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State, on Saturday, dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Omotosho against Hon. Olaide Akinremi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ibadan North Federal constituency, in February 23 general elections.

The tribunal also dismissed petition filed by Mr. Mogbonjubola Olawale of PDP in Oluyole Federal Constituency against Tolulope Sadipe and a petition filed by Professor Joseph Adeniyi Olowofela of the APC against Oluyemi Taiwo in Ibarapa-East/ Ido federal constituency.

In different judgement read by the three-man panel of the tribunal, which has Justice Anthony Akpovi as Chairman, Justice Sambo Daka and Justice Chinyere Ani as members of the panel, they unanimously dismissed the petitions.

The petitioners were contesting that the elections were marred by malpractices, failed to comply with the provision of electoral Act and the respondents did not win by the required number of valid votes.

The petitioners wanted the order of the tribunal to declare them winners or in the alternative, nullify the elections.

In the judgments read by each members of the panel, the tribunal held that the petitions lacked merit and therefore, awarded a cost of N150,000 each against the petitioners.

The tribunal further held that no election conducted in the world without minor error, adding that the petitioners failed to prove that the substantial non-compliance affected the outcome of the election.

The panel further said that the petitioners failed to tender necessary documents and witnesses to defend their petition, adding that the burden to prove that the election failed to comply with the provision of the electoral Act lied against the petitioner.

