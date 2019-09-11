  1. Home
  Tribunal dismisses Atiku's claim of corruption, malpractices against Buhari
Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s claim of corruption, malpractices against Buhari

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Atiku Abubakar

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the reply of Abubakar Atiku and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party to the objection of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Party on the claim that the February 23 presidential election was marred by breaches, crimes, corruption, violence and non-compliance to the Electoral Act.

Atiku had claimed the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Director General of the Department of State Services and VP Yemi Osinbajo were responsible for the malpractices.

Justice Mohammed Garba ruled that while Osinbajo was jointly nominated with Buhari by the APC, the non-joinder of the other individuals mentioned in the electoral crimes was fatal to their objection.

He said the determination of such question “against persons and individuals cannot be fairly and impartially dealt with without the persons’ right to fair hearing.”

