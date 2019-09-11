  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tribunal dismisses Atiku, PDP’s claim on Buhari’s qualification
ADVERTISEMENT

Tribunal dismisses Atiku, PDP’s claim on Buhari’s qualification

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar that President Muhammadu Buhari was not qualified to contest the February 23 election.

In its leading judgment, the five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Garba held that PDP and Atiku failed to prove non-qualification and false information against Buhari over his school certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal said the allegation and the argument that he did not attach the qualification listed in his INEC Form CF001 was not the requirement in sections 131, 137 and 138(1) and (b) of the Nigerian Constitution as well as the requirement of Section 176 of the Constitution.

Justice Garba held that: “In my view, the second respondent (Buhari) posses impressive credentials to contest the office of the president.

“The second respondent is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest for the office of the president.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.