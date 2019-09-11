Tribunal dismisses Atiku, PDP’s claim on Buhari’s qualification

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar that President Muhammadu Buhari was not qualified to contest the February 23 election.

In its leading judgment, the five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Garba held that PDP and Atiku failed to prove non-qualification and false information against Buhari over his school certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal said the allegation and the argument that he did not attach the qualification listed in his INEC Form CF001 was not the requirement in sections 131, 137 and 138(1) and (b) of the Nigerian Constitution as well as the requirement of Section 176 of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Justice Garba held that: “In my view, the second respondent (Buhari) posses impressive credentials to contest the office of the president.

“The second respondent is not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest for the office of the president.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App