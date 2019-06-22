Tribunal demands arrest, prosecution of AUPCTRE members over office raid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) has asked security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute members of the Amalgamated Union of Public Companies, Technicians, Recreational and Entertainment Employees (AUPCTRE), who allegedly invaded its office few days ago in Abuja.

The IST, in a statement by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Kenneth Ezea, said the invasion was illegal and in violation of a court order.

“The attention of the Management of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) has been drawn to the unlawful invasion of its premises by hoodlums and outlaws operating under the umbrella of Amalgamated Union of Public Companies, Technicians, Recreational and Entertainment Employees (AUPCTRE) in clear violation of the order of the National industrial Court, directing AUPCTRE and its officials to keep off our premises as staff of the IST are no longer affiliated to it.

“Management asserts that after reviewing the structure and orientation of AUPCTRE, it decided that affiliation of the Tribunal’s staff to it was incongruent with normal practice as the AUPCTRE’s sectoral coverage and affiliates have no relationships with what the Tribunal does as a judicial body.

“When this issue could not be resolved amicably, a case was filed at the National Industrial Court (NIC) to resolve two basic questions namely – whether AUPCTRE and its officers are the appropriate and/or legal union to represent the staff of the Tribunal having due regard that the Tribunal is a court carrying out judicial function and second; whether the AUPCTRE is the legal trade union body to represent the staff of the Tribunal.

“On May 21, 2019, the NIC gave its judgment in which Justice Sanusi Kado ruled that AUPCTRE is not the legal trade union to represent members of staff of IST.

“The court also restrained the officers of AUPCTRE from parading themselves as representatives of IST staff while directing Management, not to interfere with the staff in choosing to join appropriate union within the jurisdictional scope of the industry to which they belong” which is the judiciary.

“Interestingly, other affiliates of AUPCTRE are technicians, photographers, hotel workers, mechanics, etc. While Management has due regards for the liberal principle and philosophy of dignity of labour, it is our view that our staff should relate with civil service, public service and judicial trade unions,” he said.

