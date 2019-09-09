Tribunal decides Ajimobi, Buhari, others fate today

ADVERTISEMENT

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Oyo state will on Tuesday decide the fate of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Senator Kola Balogun.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Kala Ibrahim, confirmed to journalists in Ibadan yesterday that the judgement would be delivered today.

Ajimobi had challenged the declaration and return of Senator Kola Balogun as the Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district.

The Secretary also confirmed that the panel would also rule on the petition filed by former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande, of PDP against Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who was declared winner of election conducted in Oyo North senatorial district.

Leading the judgement is Justice Akpovi while the two other members of the panel are Justices Sambo Daka and Chinyere Ani, for the two petitioners.

The petition has INEC as first respondent, Senator Kola Balogun as second respondent; and PDP as third respondent.

A legal luminary, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), who is a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, is leading other 13 lawyers for the petitioner – APC.

The lawyers included the immediate past Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mr. Seun Abimbola, and former chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state, Mr. Kazeem Gbadamosi.

Lead counsel to INEC, Senator Balogun and PDP are Messrs S.A Osunolale, Tunji Ogunrinde, and Oluwasesan Dada respectively.

