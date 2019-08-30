Tribunal: Ajimobi urges APC to close ranks ahead of judgments

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday urged members of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo south senatorial district to close ranks ahead of the tribunal’s judgment for both the gubernatorial and senatorial petitions.

Ajimobi, who stated this at the party senatorial meeting in Ibadan, also enjoined party faithful to approach future political challenges with a resolve to be selfless, forgiving and more committed to the cause of the APC and Nigeria.

His words: “While we are expecting the courts to do justice to some of the cases emanating from conducts of the last general elections in the state especially as it concerns the seats of the Senator representing Oyo South at the Red Chamber as well as the Governor of the state, I would like to admonish every member of our great party to eschew bitterness and preach genuine reconciliation.

“There are insinuations in some quarters about some of the policies and undertakings of our eight-year administration which some people considered controversial but in all honesty, I meant well for the state. All my actions were geared towards facilitating development for the whole state and also thus make life more meaningful for the masses,” Ajimobi stated.

In his welcome address, the party chairman for the Oyo South senatorial district, Adefisoye Adekanye, appealed to members to “remain faithful and committed in view of current challenges as what happened in the 2019 general election was an eye opener.

“We have all realized the need for loyalty to our party, renewed commitment to its cause and entrenchment of peace among ourselves.”

