Tribunal adjourns as bandits attack PDP, Atiku’s witnesses

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was forced to abruptly adjourn yesterday following the attack on witnesses of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on their way to Abuja.

The witnesses, who were travelling to Abuja from Zamfara State, were said to have been attacked by bandits and scampered into the bush.

Atiku and the PDP had already called some witnesses comprising local government collation officers and an assistant presiding officer before his counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) announced the development.

The information was supported by the lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), who said he was contacted by some of the witnesses.

They therefore pleaded with the court for an adjournment to enable them call the witnesses.

Subsequently, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba, adjourned the petition to July 15 for hearing.

Testifying at the tribunal, an Assistant Polling Officer I who worked in Abuja, Olufemi Ogunrinde, said he was trained and tasked to authenticate voters with smart card readers.

He added that two hours to the election, the Registration Area Technician (RATECH) asked him to ensure that he transmitted results from the smart card reader to the server and he was given a password.

When he was asked by the counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Ali (SAN) whether he had seen the INEC server, he said he had not seen it because he was only an ad-hoc staff of INEC.

Also testifying, Hassan Maisarauta, the local government area collation officer in Potiskum, Yobe State, alleged that an APC local government chairman identified as Ado Hamza threatened voters that their farmlands would be seized if they voted for the PDP.

