Treat Almajiri as priority, FOMWAN tells Northern govs

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has urged Northern state governors to treat the issue of Almajiri as a priority.

The Muslim women called on the governors to support the implementation of programmes that would gradually take the children off the streets in their respective states.

This was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the association’s 34th annual conference held in Katsina, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent yesterday. The conference deliberated on “Environmental Management: Implications for Sustainable National Development.”

In the communiqué signed by the National Amirah, Hajiya Halimah Jibril and Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sumaye Fadimatu Hamza, FOMWAN observed that the “poor management of the educational environment in Nigeria has produced a horde of child beggars called Almajiri, which threatens the future development of the nation.”

The participants also noted that the “increasing rate” of drug abuse among women and youths has weakened the family foundation while depleting the youth population who are the wealth of the nation and future leaders;

“Sexual abuse, especially of minors even by those who should protect them, continue to threaten and deny girls their rights to dignity, respect and educational development,” the communiqué observed.

The association called on government at all levels and educational institutions to protect girls by invoking the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP), and other existing laws on rape and sexual abuse by punishing offenders.

